This week on “TheWrap-Up,” host and TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and guest co-host Adam Chitwood, TheWrap’s assistant managing editor of audience, take a look at the latest Hollywood headlines, including the Twitter board approving Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media service. We also look at the biggest trial in Hollywood, which is actually taking place in Fairfax, Virginia — the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard — and CNN+ coming to an end in under a month.

Then, after Sharon’s Wax On/Wax Off picks, we welcome TV legend Henry Winkler from the HBO series “Barry.” Winkler, who won an Emmy for his performance in the show, tells Sharon and Adam about the freedom he feels as an artist working on a show helmed by two “incredibly creative” men (Bill Hader and Alec Berg), and how the pandemic impacted filming, delaying it for three years.

Finally, Sharon sits down at Cinemacon with John Fithian, CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners, who explains why this is the year that movies are back. He also discusses if day-and-date releases are over. Lastly, he addresses the incident at CinemaCon earlier this week when Olivia Wilde was handed custody papers while she was onstage giving a presentation, and how they are working to prevent anything like that from happening in the future.

Listen to this week’s “Wrap-Up” below:

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. She dives into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech.