CNN+ Goes Poof Today, but Some Subscribers Will Have to Wait for Refunds

Great news for dozens upon dozens of people: CNN+ says it will refund its subscribers, either directly or through third-party distributors, before the unofficial start of summer.

Kidding aside, CNN+ did declare Thursday that everyone who signed up for the premium streaming offshoot of CNN – which was shuttered after less than a month by its new corporate parent – will get their money back by May 28.

The announcement comes the same day CNN+ is turning out the lights for good. RIP+.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced CNN+’s demise last week, with insiders telling TheWrap that problems included a rushed launch, low subscriber numbers, and questions over whether it fit the newly merged’s company’s broader streaming vision.

Here’s CNN’s statement on the refund schedule:

CNN+ streaming will come to an end on April 28, 2022. If you purchased your subscription directly from us, we will be providing a full refund for your subscription fee back to your original CNN+ payment method by May 28, 2022. If you purchased your subscription via a third party, such as Apple, Google, Roku, or Amazon, that third party will process a full refund of your subscription fee in accordance with their respective refund policies and timelines. You can confirm the details of those refunds directly with the applicable third-party app store provider.You can continue to stay connected to our world with news coverage and originals on our other CNN channels and CNN Digital properties. We hope to see you there.