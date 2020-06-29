MSNBC’s Al Sharpton: Trump Retweeting Video of Supporter Saying ‘White Power’ Was ‘Intentional’ (Video)

“We get the message and we’re going to send him a message back,” said Sharpton on “Morning Joe”

June 29, 2020
Family Of Police Chokehold Death Victim Eric Garner Hold News Conference

Getty Images

Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that he believes President Donald Trump’s retweet of video showing a supporter yelling “white power” was “intentional” and came with a message.

The civil rights activist made his case on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”: “With all that is going on that the president has not addressed — including boycotting of Facebook for talking about postings of hate and stuff — the president would retweet this in the face of this. The reason I’m emphasizing the climate, from the Mississippi vote to Facebook to what’s going on in the George Floyd reaction, is because his retweeting this is intentional.”

He went on, “This is him firing a shot back to all of us that are fighting for another way in this country. It’s intentional. It’s a statement. It’s him saying, ‘This is what I think of your movement. This is what I think of what you’re trying to do in America.’ And we get the message and we’re going to send him a message back.”

Also Read: Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg's Bromance and Our Illusion of Democracy

Trump on Sunday retweeted — and then deleted — a two-minute video that featured a Florida Trump supporter yelling, “White power!” while driving a golf cart by anti-Trump protesters.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump wrote in his tweet, referring to a popular retirement community outside of Orlando, Florida. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!”

In the first seconds of the video, anti-Trump protesters can be heard yelling “racist” as a caravan of Trump protesters drive past in golf carts. In response, one man driving a golf cart that has signs reading “Trump 2020” and “America First” shouts back, “White power!” several times while pumping his fist in the air.

“President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement after the president’s retweet was deleted.

Sharpton tweeted out his statement Monday. Watch below.

