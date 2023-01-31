We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Al Sharpton to Give Eulogy at Tyre Nichols’ Memphis Funeral

“I’d be honored to do it,” Sharpton told The Memphis Commercial Appeal

January 31, 2023 @ 12:58 PM

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the"Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Getty Images)

Rev. Al Sharpton has been asked by Tyre Nichols’ parents to give a eulogy at Nichols’ funeral Wednesday.

The plans were made when Sharpton called Nichols’ parents to tell them he and the National Action Network, his organization, wanted to offer their support in the wake of Nichols’ death due to police brutality.

“They asked me if I would come do a eulogy,” the MSNBC show host told The Commercial Appeal Monday afternoon. “I told them I’d be honored to do it.”

Video footage showing Memphis Fire Department police officers brutally beating Nichols circulated on Friday after their release. Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after the beating took place. The violence sent him to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

“Tyre will be known as one of those police brutality victims that cause the whole nation, if not the whole western world, to stop and deal with the question of police abuse,” Sharpton said.

Nichols’ funeral is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. CT at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Sharpton has also given eulogies at the funerals of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

Five of the officers involved have been indicted on second-degree murder charges and three people from the Memphis Fire Department were fired Monday for failure to medically aid Nichols.

“Think about the linchpin that made the ’60s Civil Rights Movement work: it’s that they came out with the ’64 Civil Rights Act, they came out with the ’65 Voting Rights Act,” Sharpton said. “We’ve been able to get state laws passed. We have the movement (for police reform), but we have not had the legislation at the federal level. It’s like if King got Alabama and Georgia to do things on integration, but not the Civil Rights Act.”

CNN’s Van Jones responded to the footage Friday, calling the officers’ behavior “disgusting, despicable, inhumane and shocking.”

