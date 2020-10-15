Alaina Pinto said on Twitter Thursday that she was fired from her role as a morning anchor at WHDH Channel 7 News Boston after she made a cameo in Netflix’s new movie “Hubie Halloween” and inadvertently violated her contract.

“Hi Friends! I have some news to share… Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween,'” the journalist wrote on Twitter.

She went on, “In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

Also Read: Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' Includes Tribute to the Late Cameron Boyce (Photo)

Pinto also thanked her colleagues and viewers for their support during her time at the station. WHDC Channel 7 News did not immediately return a request for comment on her firing from TheWrap.

According to Boston.com, Pinto played a news anchor in the film, which was shot in Massachusetts. Her character, like others in the fictional channel’s studio, dressed as Harley Quinn for Halloween and cracked jokes about the outfit-repeating faux pas.