Alamo Drafthouse Appoints Shelli Taylor as New CEO

Founder Tim League will move away from his CEO position and assume a new role of executive chairman

| April 30, 2020 @ 3:21 PM
Alamo Drafthouse

Flickr

Alamo Drafthouse has named Shelli Taylor the new CEO, while founder Tim League will move away from his current CEO position and will assume a new role of executive chairman, effective May 1.

Taylor spent almost 20 years as an executive at Starbucks, where she was instrumental in the company’s expansion in China. Most recently, she served as the president of United Planet Fitness Partners, where she oversaw 169 facilities across the country. She also previously served as the vice president of Disney English China, China’s leading English language provider.

In League’s new role, he will lead the board of directors and continue initiatives for Alamo Drafthouse and its sister company Mondo, as well as the genre festival Fantastic Fest.

“Six months ago I began searching for a CEO who could work as a partner and collaborator, with a strong voice and battle-tested leadership skills. Shelli Taylor brings that and more,” League said. “As executive chairman I’ll continue to lead the brand, digging hard into developing new creative and marketing initiatives at Alamo Drafthouse, Mondo and Fantastic Fest.”

Taylor added: “I am incredibly honored and excited to assume the role of CEO at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Tim League and his talented team have built an unequaled cinema brand that is built on passion, innovation, and a local community mindset encompassing everything from food and drink to fantastic programming. I am committed to Alamo Drafthouse’s vision of sharing the films we love with the widest possible audience while offering the best moviegoing experience in the industry.”

Alamo Drafthouse has 41 locations in the country, with current plans to expand. Taylor’s first priority will be to lead the reopening of the theaters after the shutdown due to the coronavirus.

