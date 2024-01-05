Drafthouse Patrons Declare ‘Barbie’ 2023’s Best Film, ‘Saltburn’ Tub Scene Favorite ‘WTF’ Moment | Exclusive

Ken’s “Sublime!” was named funniest moment and “Talk to Me” best horror film

Alamo Drafthouse patrons have spoken: “Barbie” is the best film of 2023.

That’s the verdict reached by the theater chain’s annual Audience Poll, which wraps up 2023 and provides insight into what moviegoers look forward to in 2024.

And as it happens, the spirit of last summer’s “Barbenheimer” craze remains strong, as Drafthouse audiences declared Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” the No. 2 film of the year.

Rounding out the Top 10 were, in order, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Godzilla Minus One,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things,” “Past Lives,” “The Holdovers,” with Emerald Fennel’s “Saltburn” in ninth place, and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at tenth.

The top three best horror movies, according to the poll, are (again, in order) “Talk To Me,” “Evil Dead Rise” and “M3GAN.”

“Barbie” was also voted the funniest film of 2023, with “Bottoms” in second place and “No Hard Feelings” in third.

Margot Robbie was deemed Best Lead Actress for her performance in (what else) “Barbie,” and her “Barbenheimer” colleague Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer won Best Lead Actor performance.

Best Supporting Actress went to Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer” and Ryan Gosling’s performance at Ken won him Best Supporting Actor of 2023.

That bathtub scene in “Saltburn” took first place in the competition for Favorite “WTF?!” Moment of 2023. Next in the top five came the ambulance scene in “Cocaine Bear,” The… thing in the Attic scene in “Beau is Afraid,” M3GAN’s performance to “Titanium” in “M3GAN” and the cheese-grater weapon scene in “Evil Dead Rise.”

Barry Keoghan in "Saltburn," Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Margot Robbie in "Barbie" (Credit: Amazon/Apple/Warner Bros.)
Funniest moments from the poll include Ken’s “Sublime!” scene in “Barbie,” Nicolas Cage’s entire performance in “Renfield,” Ayo Edebiri’s spiral in the car after embarrassing herself in “Bottoms,” the tattoo reveal in “Joy Ride” and the tear stick doping scene in “Theater Camp.”

As for the most anticipated films of 2024, the top ten are: “Dune: Part Two,” “Deadpool 3,” “Furiosa,” “Beetlejuice 2,” “Nosferatu,” “Joker: Folie À Deux,” “Wicked – Part 1,” “A Quiet Place: Day One,” “Lord of The Rings: The War of Rohirrim” and “Inside Out 2.”

Favorite Films of 2023

  1. “Barbie”
  2. “Oppenheimer”
  3. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  4. “Godzilla Minus One”
  5. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  6. “Poor Things”
  7. “Past Lives”
  8. “The Holdovers”
  9. “Saltburn”
  10. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Best Horror Movie of 2023

  1. “Talk to Me”
  2. “Evil Dead Rise”
  3. “M3GAN”

Funniest Movie of 2023

  1. “Barbie”
  2. “Bottoms”
  3. “No Hard Feelings”

Most Anticipated Films of 2024

  1. “Dune Part Two”
  2. “Deadpool 3”
  3. “Furiosa”
  4. “Beetlejuice 2”
  5. “Nosferatu”
  6. “Joker: Folie a Deux”
  7. “Wicked – Part One”
  8. “A Quiet Place: Day One”
  9. “Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim”
  10. “Inside Out 2”

Favorite Performances of 2023

Favorite WTF?! Moment of 2023

Favorite Funny Moment of 2023

John Boyega in "They Cloned Tyrone," Julianne Moore in "May December" and Sunny Sandler in "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"
Read Next
The 15 Best Netflix Movies of 2023

