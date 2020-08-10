Alamo Drafthouse Offers Private Theater Rentals Amid Pandemic

Two locations in Texas and Colorado provide screening rooms for up to 30 guests starting at $150

August 10, 2020
Alamo Drafthouse

Flickr

Alamo Drafthouse will open its doors in two of its locations and offer private screening room rentals to parties that still want a private, big-screen viewing experience, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, Alamo Drafthouse launched “Your Own Private Alamo,” which allows you to invite up to 30 guests starting at just $150 to reserve a theater and showtime and watch one of 40 movies in what they say is a safe, sanitized environment. Check out the details on how to reserve your spot here.

Currently, the private option is only available in two locations, one in Austin, Texas and the other in Denver, Colorado. The $150 gets you the private theater rental and an online portal in which you can invite your friends to each purchase their own ticket and select their own seats. There’s also a minimum of $150 of food and drink purchases, which you order online in advance for the party and is prepared and delivered to the screening room after you arrive.

Also Read: '1917' Earns $5 Million in China as Theater Reopening Grows

The theater also requires masks to be worn in public areas inside the theater, such as hallways, lobbies, bathrooms, etc. but says that unless there is a local or state mandate in effect, wearing masks inside the theater is up to you and your party.

And while Alamo generally has a strict policy on using cell phones in the theater, cell phone usage is also up to you for your private screening.

Below is the list of 40 films available to screen:

  • “Abominable”
  • “Despicable Me”
  • “Despicable Me 3”
  • “Dolittle”
  • “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)”
  • “ET”
  • “How to Train Your Dragon”
  • “Kung Fu Panda”
  • “Minions”
  • “Secret Life of Pets”
  • “Shrek”
  • “Sing”
  • “Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron”
  • “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”
  • “The Iron Giant”
  • “The Lego Batman Movie”
  • “The Muppet Movie”
  • “Trolls”
  • “1941”
  • “Always”
  • “Casablanca”
  • “Duel”
  • “Prince of Darkness”
  • “Sixteen Candles”
  • “The Goonies”
  • “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
  • “The Sugarland Express”
  • “Uncle Buck”
  • “Village Of The Damned” (1995)
  • “Weird Science”
  • “A Nightmare on Elm Street”
  • “Aquaman”
  • “Batman” (1989)
  • “The Breakfast Club”
  • “Gremlins”
  • “Jaws”
  • “Jurassic Park”
  • “Mad Max: Fury Road”
  • “Superman” (1978)
  • “The Lost Boys”
  • “The Matrix”
  • “The Thing” (1982)
  • “They Live”
  • “Wonder Woman”

