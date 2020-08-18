Alamo Drafthouse to Reopen 8 Locations Across 5 States This Friday

Alamo Drafthouse announced on Tuesday that it will reopen select locations this Friday in advance of the release of “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which the dine-in chain will offer free advance screenings of on August 26.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. “‘Tenet,’ ‘The New Mutants’ and ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ are made for the big screen experience. We’ve all dearly missed going to the movies, and with our many enhanced safety protocols we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely.”

Eight locations in Texas, Virginia, Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri will open this weekend, with more reopening next week. The chain plans to have half of its 41 locations reopened by August 28.

The chain is also offering a pair of repertory programs: “Making Up for Lost Time,” which includes the first two “Bill & Ted” and “Back to the Future” films along with “Edge of Tomorrow” and “Inception”; and “Masks!”, which includes “Batman,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Set It Off,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Mask of Zorro,” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Among the COVID-19 safety protocols that Alamo Drafthouse will enforce include temperature checks for staff, enhanced cleaning measures in auditoriums, and masks required by all patrons except when eating. At least two seats will be kept empty between audience groups and all attendees must exit by row. All ticket and concession orders will also have to be made in advance online.