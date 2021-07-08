Alan Dershowitz Clowned for Calling Trump Lawsuit ‘Important First Amendment Case’

Law professor Alan Dershowitz was dragged online after saying Wednesday that former president Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Google, Facebook and Twitter is an “important First Amendment case.”

“This is the most important First Amendment case of the 21st Century,” the lawyer declared on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

He went on, “It’s important because it pits freedom of speech on the one hand against the First Amendment on the other hand. That may sound paradoxical, but remember, it’s the high-tech giants that are banning freedom of speech. They are censoring but they’re claiming the right to do so under the First Amendment so they’re using the First Amendment as a sword against freedom of speech. That’s why I call this ‘the new censorship.'”

Trump sued the companies and their respective CEOs on Wednesday after being banned from Facebook and Twitter. He has not been able to tweet or post since January, when supporters of his stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win. Five people died.

Online, reactions to Dershowitz’s declaration were less than kind and they came in fast.

“It’s not a First Amendment case. And Dershowitz, delusional though he is, knows this,” said Constitutional law professor Miranda Yaver.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu said, “Tomorrow I’m suing Fox News for not having me on every day, and the NY Times for not publishing my OpEds, because First Amendment. Awww, just kidding. Unlike delusional Dershowitz, I read the First Amendment and it does not apply to private sector companies.”

Others implied he is a clown or otherwise called him names.

Watch Dershowitz below and read about Trump’s suit here.