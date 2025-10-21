Alan Hamel has created an AI clone of his late wife Suzanne Somers two years after her death – something the couple had been preparing for decades – and admits the results are stunning.

Hamel told People that the couple, married for 55 years before Somers’ death at 76, had long-planned for an AI clone. After a demonstration at an AI conference earlier in 2025, Hamel said the project – which he called the Suzanne AI Twin – is essentially “perfect.”

“It was Suzanne,” he said. “And I asked her a few questions and she answered them, and it blew me and everybody else away. When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can’t tell the difference. It’s amazing. And I mean, I’ve been with Suzanne for 55 years, so I know what her face looks like, and when I just look at the two of them side by side, I really can’t tell which one is the real and which one is the AI.”

Hamel explained that the Suzanne AI Twin came about after studying all 27 books the actress wrote while alive. They also showed the AI an extensive list of interviews Somers did throughout her long career. He also explained that although AI is a hot topic right now, the couple had been preparing for this since the 1980s and that Somers in particular wanted to pursue the idea.

“I feel really good about being able to deliver what Suzanne wanted and doing so that it’ll be something that basically will, should, go on for generations,” he said. “I think our family loves the idea, really loves the idea. We’ve talked about it a lot. And they said, ‘We’re going to get to the point where it’s not going to seem weird, and it’ll just be another way to communicate with people we cared about.’ I’m glad to hear that from my family because I wasn’t sure how they would take it, but they’re all young and very successful, and they thought this would be a great tribute to Suzanne herself.”

When Hamel is convinced that the Suzanne AI Twin is completely up to snuff, he explained that the plan was to put her on the SuzanneSomers.com website and let her many fans talk with her night and day.

“They can come and just hang out with her,” he said. “They can ask her any questions they want. She’ll be available 24/7, and I think it’ll be really wonderful.”

Hamel added: “There’ll be people who will ask her about their health issues, and Suzanne will be able to answer them. Not Suzanne’s version of the answer, but it’ll go directly to the doctor she interviewed for that very issue, so it’ll be coming from an MD.”

Somers died in October 2023 after a battle with breast cancer.