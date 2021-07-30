Albert Dyrlund, 22-Year-Old YouTube Star, Falls to His Death From Mountain During Video Shoot

Albert Dyrlund, a Danish YouTuber known for his music videos and comedy sketches, died Wednesday while filming a video in the Italian Alps. He was 22.

Dyrlund’s mother, Vibe Jørger Jensen, confirmed her son’s passing to Danish news outlet TV2 on Friday. She said he was filming a video for his channel in Forcella Pana when he fell 656 feet from a mountain, according to Newsweek. A rescue helicopter was reportedly called to the mountain, but it was sadly too late and Dyrlund was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know,” Jensen told Newsweek, before requesting privacy for their family.

Dyrlund started his channel in 2016, according to his YouTube page, and had amassed over 170,000 subscribers, as well as 233,000 Instagram followers, at the time of his passing.

According to IMDb, he also starred in the 2018 comedy “Team Albert.” He documented much of the production through vlogs on his channel.

Fellow YouTuber Johnni Gade posted a heartfelt tribute in Dyrlund’s honor to his channel Friday, entitled, “Rip Albert Dyrlund.”