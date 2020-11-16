Alec Baldwin-Kelsey Grammer Comedy Gets Series Order at ABC

ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a multi-camera sitcom starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer, TheWrap has confirmed.

The untitled series, written and executive produced by “Modern Family” alums Chris Lloyd and Vali Chandrasekaran, centers on three men who were roommates in their twenties until their warring egos drove them apart. The trio reunites decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.

Baldwin and Grammer will star as two of the roommates, with the third yet to be cast. Both actors will also serve as executive producers on the series.

The series hails from 20th Television, where Lloyd previously had an overall deal. In addition to Lloyd and Chandrasekaran, the series is also executive produced by Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton.

The project expands Baldwin’s relationship with ABC, where he currently hosts the network’s “Match Game” reboot. He also previously hosted a short-lived talk show which ran for just eight episodes in 2018.

For Grammer, the series follows a starring role on Fox’s “Proven Innocent,” which was canceled after one season.