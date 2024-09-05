Alec Baldwin Prosecutor Asks ‘Rust’ Trial Judge to Reconsider Dismissal

Kari Morrissey argues that the undisclosed ammunition was not relevant to the charges against Baldwin

Alec Baldwin attends his manslaughter trial at First Judicial District Courthouse on July 11, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Alec Baldwin attends his manslaughter trial at First Judicial District Courthouse on July 11, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Ramsay de Give-Pool/Getty Images)

The prosecutor in the “Rust” case has requested the judge to reconsider her decision to dismiss the manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin. 

Kari Morrissey, the “Rust” special prosecutor, argued that there was insufficient evidence to support the July dismissal and that Baldwin’s due process had not been violated throughout the trial. 

The case was dismissed halfway through by State District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on the basis of withholding of evidence by police and prosecutors from the defense. The manslaughter charge was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be refiled. 

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin embrace during his trial for involuntary manslaughter
Read Next
Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Manslaughter Trial Dismissed Over Withheld Bullet Evidence

“The state’s discovery violation has injected a needless incurable delay into the jury trial. Dismissal with prejudice is warranted to ensure the integrity of the judicial system and the efficient administration of justice,” the judge said in the dismissal

“The State asserts that there were insufficient facts to support the Court’s ruling and there was no violation of the Defendant’s due process rights,” Morrissey wrote in a filing Wednesday. “Specifically, the State asserts that, while the State may have suppressed the ammunition from Defendant Baldwin, the Defendant was aware of the existence of the ammunition and the specific characteristics of the ammunition prior to the trial.”

Morrissey argued that the undisclosed ammunition was not relevant to the charges against Baldwin, considering his failure to use gun safety practices in place. 

“The defendant was clearly aware that the ammunition was in the possession of the sheriff’s department and was also aware that some of the rounds possessed the same characteristics as the live rounds from ‘Rust’ and could have requested to inspect them at any time but failed to do so,” Morrissey said. 

“Moreover, the defense could have requested undersigned counsel send the rounds to the FBI for chemical and ballistics testing but never made such a request,” she added. 

Morrissey requested that the defense reveal “all information regarding when and how” it learned of the rounds, “so that a full record can be made for the likely possibility of a review by a higher court.”

In other words, an appeal could be around the corner.

Alec Baldwin "Rust" trial
Read Next
‘Rust’ Trials Leave Clues to Mystery of Live Bullets on Set – and a Likely Answer

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.