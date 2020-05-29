Alec Baldwin to Star in Joel Souza’s Action Western ‘Rust’

Alec Baldwin is set to star in Joel Souza’s “Rust,” which he will also produce under his El Dorado Pictures banner, the Highland Film Group announced on Friday.
Baldwin will produce alongside Anjul Nigam and and executive producer Matthew Helderman. Souza will write and direct the action/western, based on a story by him and Baldwin. Anna Granucci is producing, while Elizabeth L. Barbatelli is executive producing.
Baldwin, Souza and Nigam are reteaming for “Rust” after previously collaborating on Souza’s “Crown Vic.” The Highland Film Group will launch international sales at the upcoming Marché du Film Online. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic rights. Bondlt Media Capital is financing.
“Rust” follows infamous Western outlaw Hardland Rust (Baldwin) who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson is convicted of accidental murder, he travels to Kansas to break him out of prison, and together, they must outrun the legendary U.S, Marshal Wood Helm and bounty-hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang.
Baldwin, an Academy Award nominee and three-time Golden Globe and Emmy winner, starred in films like “Beetlejuice,” “The Hunt for the Red October,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “It’s Complicated,” as well as the hit NBC TV show “30 Rock.” Most recently, he starred in “Motherless Brooklyn” and executive produced “Beast Beast.” He is represented by CAA and Cavalry Media.
Souza’s credits include “Crown Vic,” Break Night” and “Ghost Aquad,” while Nigam’s acting credits include “Never Have I Ever,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” His producing credits include “Bayou Caviar” and “Growing Up Smith.”
Souza is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Gersh Agency and Miloknay Weiner, while Nigam is repped by Stephen Foreht and DiSante Frank & Co.
Alec Baldwin's 11 Best 'SNL' Performances, From Schweddy Balls to Trump (Videos)
Brenda the Waitress: This 1990 sketch, one of Baldwin's earliest cameos on "SNL," is filled with fast-paced banter, innuendos and Baldwin's signature charisma.
Soap Opera Digest (Saturday Night Live)
Soap Opera Digest: Cited as one of Baldwin’s favorite sketches, in this 1993 sketch, he portrays a doctor who is unable to pronounce medical terms.
Canteen Boy Goes Camping (Saturday Night Live)
Canteen Boy Goes Camping: Though this 1994 sketch received some backlash, his portrayal of an inappropriate scoutmaster, co-starring Adam Sandler, remains one of Baldwin's most memorable performances.
Bill Brasky: Airport Bar (Saturday Night Live)
Brasky’s Buddies at an Airport Bar: Baldwin, in this 1996 skit, is joined by a group of drunk colleagues, reminiscing on moments spent with infamous friend Bill Brasky.
NPRs Delicious Dish Schweddy Balls (Saturday Night Live)
Schweddy Balls: One of the most iconic "Saturday Night Live" skits which even launched its own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor -- this 1998 sketch stars Baldwin as baker Pete Schweddy, introducing his signature dish holiday "Schweddy Balls."
Prince Charles (Saturday Night Live)
Prince Charles Press Conference: In this 2003 sketch, following Prince Charles' gay scandal, Baldwin plays his press secretary commenting on the royal's alleged indiscretions.
Francais (Saturday Night Live)
Monsieur Nobek Teaches Français: Playing a flamboyant French teacher in this 2003 sketch, Baldwin teaches his students to mimic his high-pitched tones instead of teaching them the language.
Glengarry Christmas - Elf Motivation (Saturday Night Live)
Glengarry Glen Christmas: Elf Motivation: In this 2005 sketch, Baldwin channels his "Glengarry Glen Ross" character playing Winter's Breath, motivating his disgruntled elves to continue building toys.
Platinum Lounge (Saturday Night Live)
"SNL" Platinum Lounge: Frequent co-hosts Baldwin and Steve Martin star in this 2006 sketch as bitter rivals while sharing a drink in the exclusive "SNL" platinum lounge, for members who have hosted more than 12 times.
SNL 40: Celebrity Jeopardy (Saturday Night Live)
SNL40: Celebrity Jeopardy: In this 40th anniversary episode from 2015, Baldwin shines in his recurring role as Tony Bennett playing "Celebrity Jeopardy."
Oval Office Cold Open: In one of Baldwin's funniest turns as President Donald Trump, he channels two weeks of executive actions and other news items to turn out a ton of jokes that channel absurdity while still finding new ways to be funny.
Brenda the Waitress: This 1990 sketch, one of Baldwin's earliest cameos on "SNL," is filled with fast-paced banter, innuendos and Baldwin's signature charisma.