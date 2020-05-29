Alec Baldwin to Star in Joel Souza’s Action Western ‘Rust’

Alec Baldwin is set to star in Joel Souza’s “Rust,” which he will also produce under his El Dorado Pictures banner, the Highland Film Group announced on Friday.

Baldwin will produce alongside Anjul Nigam and and executive producer Matthew Helderman. Souza will write and direct the action/western, based on a story by him and Baldwin. Anna Granucci is producing, while Elizabeth L. Barbatelli is executive producing.

Baldwin, Souza and Nigam are reteaming for “Rust” after previously collaborating on Souza’s “Crown Vic.” The Highland Film Group will launch international sales at the upcoming Marché du Film Online. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic rights. Bondlt Media Capital is financing.

“Rust” follows infamous Western outlaw Hardland Rust (Baldwin) who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson is convicted of accidental murder, he travels to Kansas to break him out of prison, and together, they must outrun the legendary U.S, Marshal Wood Helm and bounty-hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang.

Baldwin, an Academy Award nominee and three-time Golden Globe and Emmy winner, starred in films like “Beetlejuice,” “The Hunt for the Red October,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “It’s Complicated,” as well as the hit NBC TV show “30 Rock.” Most recently, he starred in “Motherless Brooklyn” and executive produced “Beast Beast.” He is represented by CAA and Cavalry Media.

Souza’s credits include “Crown Vic,” Break Night” and “Ghost Aquad,” while Nigam’s acting credits include “Never Have I Ever,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” His producing credits include “Bayou Caviar” and “Growing Up Smith.”

Souza is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Gersh Agency and Miloknay Weiner, while Nigam is repped by Stephen Foreht and DiSante Frank & Co.