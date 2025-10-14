Alec Baldwin Issues Update After His Car Crashes Into a Tree Amid Severe Weather: ‘Pretty Smashed Up’ | Video

Alec Baldwin let fans know that he and his brother, Stephen Baldwin, are doing just fine after a car crash Monday morning.

The actor issued the update on his Instagram Monday evening, where Baldwin confirmed to fans that he had been involved in a collision in the Hamptons and blamed the accident on “a big garbage truck” that allegedly cut him off.

“A guy cut me off in a truck. A big garbage truck the size of a whale,” the “30 Rock” alum shared. “It must have been something commercial, taking a way material from a construction site. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.”

As he went on, Baldwin explained that he swerved to avoid hitting the truck and, in result, ended up hitting “a big fat tree.”

“I crushed my wife [Hilaria]’s car, I feel bad about that,” he noted. “I’m fine, my brother’s fine.”

The accident occurred as heavy rain and high winds hit the East Coast on Monday.

Per Baldwin, his brother was visiting him in the seaside community outside New York City, as they both attended the Hamptons International Film Festival this weekend.

Before wrapping up his video update, the actor made sure to thank the East Hampton police officers “for coming to [his] aid.”

He added: “We filed a report with them … as nice as can be, as pleasant as can be about the whole thing.”

Baldwin once again assured fans that he was “fine” and shared he’d be heading out to Los Angeles to link up with his wife and kids — who had been out West for Hilaria’s participation on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34. She was eliminated on Oct. 7 — though, as Baldwin noted in his video, he’s “still so proud” of her.