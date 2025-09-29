Josh Hartnett Taken to the Hospital After Car Accident in Canada

Josh Hartnett was hospitalized on Thursday after the SUV he was riding in allegedly collided with a Canadian police car.

According to CBC News, the actor, who is currently in Newfoundland, Canada filming his new untitled Netflix series, was heading home from set when his vehicle was struck by another. Local authorities are currently investigating the collision in-question — which took place just before 1 a.m. on Thursday — and confirmed in a statement that the accident involved one of their vehicles.

As noted in the statement, Hartnett was not driving the SUV, rather, an unnamed 59-year-old male driver was behind the wheel.

Both men, as well as a male police officer involved, were sent to the hospital in the aftermath.

Though, per the police, Hartnett and the fellow rider are believe to have sustained only “minor injuries.” As for the police officer, he received medical attention “as a precaution,” according to their statement.

Hartnett appears to be on the mend, as his rep told TheWrap Monday that the “Trap” star was looked at and has since returned to work.

Hartnett is starring opposite “Stranger Things” veteran Charlie Heaton and “Speak No Evil” actress Mackenzie Davis for, what Netflix has called, the “Untitled Newfoundland Project.”

The streamer announced that the series was in production on Aug. 1, when they shared a cast photo — which also includes Willow Kean, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell and Kaleb Horn.

The logline reads, “a hard-bitten fisherman discovers that his hometown is being terrorized by a mysterious creature.”

There is currently no premiere date for the “Untitled Newfoundland Project.”