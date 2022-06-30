Reflecting on how his life has changed in the days since being subpoenaed by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, “Unprecedented” documentarian Alex Holder told BBC World News that he now employs two armed guards for protection.

“My life changed about a week ago, and now I literally have two armed guards outside the studio right now that follow me around everywhere,” he said. “According to some, I’m an undercover FBI agent; some think I’m an MI6 spy; and there’s all sorts of conspiracies and threats that are coming through.”

There has been a growing concern for the safety of witnesses testifying during the Jan. 6 committee hearings – particularly those who provide evidence against former president Donald Trump. As recently as this week, the committee’s vice chairwoman Liz Cheney expressed worry for Cassidy Hutchinson following her explosive fly-on-the-wall testimony.

Still, Holder, whose two-part documentary covering the final weeks of the Trump White House is coming to Discovery+, says that he’ll continue complying with any and all subpoenas that come through. “I seem to be collecting subpoenas at the moment in America,” he joked, citing a recent request from Georgia’s attorney general.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to comply and do whatever I need to do to work with any subpoena or anything that comes to me in a lawful manner – of course I’ll do it and tell the truth. I’ve got nothing to hide, and that’s it. I record history, and I’ll provide any committee or investigation what they need for them to do their investigation.”

Watch a clip of the BBC interview in the video above.