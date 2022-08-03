Infowars founder Alex Jones managed somehow to create a scenario that is making conspiracy theorists out of us all.

Jones’ lawyers sent a digital copy of the conspiracy theorist’s phone to the Sandy Hook families’ legal team, presumably by mistake, the prosecution revealed Wednesday at the damages hearing that will determine how much Jones will pay for his claims the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, shooting was a hoax.

“Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago… your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years,” to which Jones responded, “this is your Perry Mason moment.”

According to the Sandy Hook families’ legal team, upon learning of their mistake, Jones’ attorneys did not take any action to protect the contents of Jones’ phone or identify it as privileged.

“That is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have text messages about Sandy Hook,” the families’ attorney said, noting that the two-years worth of information on the phone prove that Jones lied under oath about sending messages about the massacre.

During his testimony Wednesday morning, Jones admitted that he now believes the Sandy Hook shooting was “100% real” following the emotional testimony of the massacre’s victims’ parents, who claimed that Jones’ actions made their lives a “living hell.”

Since the news broke, Rolling Stone reported that the Jan. 6 House committee is preparing to request Jones’ emails and texts to aid its investigation of the Capitol riot.

Following Jones’ testimony, closing arguments are set to begin later Wednesday before a jury decides the damages Jones will be compelled to pay parents of the Sandy Hook victims. Although Jones had offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to settle the case, the families are seeking damages up to $150 million.

In November 2021, Jones was found liable for damages after families from 10 children killed in the school shooting filed four lawsuits against Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, citing defamation and infliction of emotional distress. The families of the Sandy Hook victims maintained they faced harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers following the host’s spreading of various conspiracy theories about the event.