Watch: Sen. Alex Padilla Forced to Floor, Handcuffed at Kristi Noem LA Press Conference | Video

California Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed after raising questions at United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s L.A. press conference on Thursday.

“I am Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” he shouted as he was being shoved out the door by men wearing FBI vests and others in plainclothes. He was then forced to the floor and handcuffed out in the hall.

Watch the stunning moment below:

Sen. Alex Padilla was just handcuffed and detained while standing up to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at her LA press conference.



This is not America. pic.twitter.com/mZ7bFNdA3e — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 12, 2025

More to come …