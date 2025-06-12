Watch: Sen. Alex Padilla Forced to Floor, Handcuffed at Kristi Noem LA Press Conference | Video

“I am Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” the Democratic politician shouted as he was shoved out the door by FBI agents

California Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed after raising questions at United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s L.A. press conference on Thursday.

“I am Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” he shouted as he was being shoved out the door by men wearing FBI vests and others in plainclothes. He was then forced to the floor and handcuffed out in the hall.

Watch the stunning moment below:

More to come …

