California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and several more politicians have come forward to condemn the forcible removal and arrest of California Sen. Alex Padilla, who was detained after after raising questions at United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s L.A. press conference on Thursday.

“Sen. Alex Padilla is one of the most decent people I know. This is outrageous, dictatorial and shameful,” Newsom penned in an X post on Thursday. “Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now.”

In another post Newsom wrote, “If they can handcuff a U.S. Senator for asking a question, imagine what they will do to you.” He then went on to call out Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Sen. John Barrasso.

“Are you going to condemn this?” he asked the four Republicans. “Have a spine.”

Following right behind Newsom were several other Democrats, including Harris.

“United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration’s actions in Southern California,” Harris wrote. “This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.”

Padilla was arrested at the door by men wearing FBI vests and others in plainclothes after the politician tried to ask a question during a press conference that was being held by Noem. As seen in the video, Padilla is rushed by several security members and then detained.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” Padilla, who is a ranking member of the immigration judiciary subcommittee, said as he was pushed by the men. “Hands off!” he yelled. At the time, he was trying to inquire about the DHS’ immigration enforcement tactics, per The Guardian.

In a tweet, the DHS responded to the incident, stating Padilla “chose disrespectful political theater and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.”

“Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands,” its tweet reads. “@SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting.”

While talking to reporters, Padilla said the DHS’ actions are an example of how they will treat everyday citizens.

“If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they’re doing to farm workers, to cooks, to day laborers, throughout the L.A. community and throughout California and throughout the country. We will hold this administration accountable,” Padilla told reporters after the incident, per The Guardian. “We’ll have more to say in the coming days.”

Several political figures have since come forward to speak out against the act. Here is who’s responded so far.

Senator Alex Padilla was fulfilling his Congressional oversight duties when he was thrown to the ground and handcuffed.



This is no isolated instance; this is a pattern of behavior by the Trump administration. There is simply no justification for this abuse of authority. pic.twitter.com/dgwCkbXHd9 — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) June 12, 2025

Let’s call it what it is: a disgraceful abuse of power. Senator Alex Padilla was dragged and handcuffed out for daring to question Secretary Noem. This wasn’t a threat—it was dissent. They’re not keeping us safe—they’re silencing us. pic.twitter.com/SbSpwfuIHL — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) June 12, 2025

I'm on my way to the Senate floor to talk about the assault on my colleague, Senator Alex Padilla.



This is a horrifying moment in our nation’s history. pic.twitter.com/yi4SQIz7XL — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 12, 2025