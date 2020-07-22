“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is clarifying his earlier comments about stopping cancer treatment, saying he would return to a previous treatment if his current round proves unsuccessful.

The new statement, released through the “Jeopardy!” Twitter account, comes after the host previously wrote in his recently released memoir, “The Answer Is…”, that his current round would be his last. “Quality of life was an important consideration,” he wrote.

“That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times,” Trebek said Wednesday. “My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on. But, if it were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment — NOT stop all treatment.”

Alex Trebek has been battling stage four pancreatic cancer since last year and has repeatedly said that his treatment has been “going well.” He recently told “Good Morning America” that he plans to return to work on the game show in the coming weeks, with precautions in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

“I apologize for any confusion, and want everyone to know that I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns,” Trebek said.