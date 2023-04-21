MSNBC’s Alex Wagner took aim at Mike Lindell on Thursday after he was ordered by an arbitration panel to pay $5 million to software engineer Robert Zeidman.

The MyPillow CEO, who has pushed false claims that voting machines were used to steal the 2020 presidential election and that China interfered in several states, launched a “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge,” in which he was offering a $5 million reward to anyone who could prove that the “election data” that he had from the November 2020 election was false.

According to the 23-page arbitration filing, Zeidman wrote and presented a 15-page report explaining his conclusion that “the data Lindell provides, and represents reflects information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally does not contain packet data of any kind and do not contain any information related to the November 2020 election.”

But the contest’s panel of judges ultimately concluded that it could not declare Zeidman the winner, and he filed the arbitration in response.

Following a review of the case, the arbitration panel ruled that Zeidman “proved the data Lindell LLC provided, and represented reflected information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data” and that failure to pay the $5 million prize was a breach of contract, entitling him to recover. Lindell has told The Associated Press that he has no intention of paying and that he expects the dispute to land in court.

“This is the first instance we are seeing of Mike Lindell finally actually facing accountability for his role in pushing the big lie,” Wagner said. “And it may not be the last time, either.”

She noted that Lindell is currently being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion. The voting technology company recently settled a similar case with Fox Corporation for $787.5 million. Additionally, Lindell is being sued by another voting technology company called Smartmatic for a “undisclosed but equally whoppingly large amount of money,” Wagner added.

“For years now, a constellation of conservatives and conservative media outlets in this country have been at best diluted and at worst lying but in either case fomenting outrage about the results of the 2020 election, and it seems like accountability may be finally catching up to them,” Wagner concluded. “Must be hard to sleep at night, hope Mr. Lindell has a great pillow.”

Watch the full segment in the video above.