Jennifer Aniston served up judge-y realness by granting Alex Warren the right to go on his very first arena tour titled “Little Orphan Alex” after a tense trial against little orphan Annie who accused the musician of jacking her swag.

“Your honor,” Warren says to an upset Judge Aniston in the video that was posted to Warren’s social media pages on Friday.

“You’re late,” Aniston snaps back.

“I know, I’m sorry. I was on tour…” Warren tries to convey.

“I don’t care,” Aniston says, shutting down his explanation.

She goes on to explain that the reason he had to show up in court is because Annie is suing to block his tour from starting.

“Yeah, that little b—ch has been stealing my whole brand since Musicaly. I hate him,” Annie asserts before the courtroom.

“Do you hear her? She’s a psychopath!” Warren claps back.

“F—k you, you ugly motherf—r,” Annie lashes out.

Aniston comes back in to shut it all the way down.

“In my courtroom we conduct ourselves respectfully — no more outbursts,” Aniston instructs.

But Warren explained that he can’t help the similarities he shares with the fictional character, noting that both of his parents have also died. When asked if Warren has any proof that he’s not guilty, Warren’s attorney brings in their one witness: actor and author Max Greenfield.

“Your honor, Annie is not an orphan … I am her father,” Greenfield says, sending gasps throughout the courtroom. “Oh, come on, Annie, cut the s—t. I’ve been waiting in the car the whole time; I’m your ride home.”

Warren comes back in realizing he’s now free to go on tour.

“Wait, if she’s not actually an orphan that means I can go on tour,” Warren says.

“Yeah, you can, that’s good. Whatever,” Aniston says.

Failing to accept her loss, Annie tells Warren, “You just started a war.”

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s tour kicks off in Düsseldorf, Germany on April 4. The North American leg of the tour will start on May 25, 2026 in Nashville.