Alexander Skarsgard to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Infinity Pool’ for Neon and Topic Studios

Alexander Skarsgård is set to star in the sci-fi thriller “Infinity Pool,” the next film from “Possessor” director Brandon Cronenberg. Neon and Topic Studios are jointly set to co-finance and executive produce the film.

Skarsgård will also executive produce “Infinity Pool,” which stars him as one half of a wealthy couple on vacation at an island beach resort who discover that outside the paradise hotel’s gates awaits something much more dangerous and seductive.

Neon will release “Infinity Pool” in the U.S., and principal photography is scheduled to begin on September 6. Neon previously released Cronenberg’s “Possessor” from 2019, and Neon and Topic are currently partnering on “Spencer” from Pablo Larrian and starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Elevation Pictures will release the film in Canada.

Telefilm Canada and the Croatian Film Fund will also co-finance the production. Karen Harnisch and Andrew Cividino of Film Forge, Noah Segal and Christina Piovesan of Elevation Pictures, and Rob Cotterill are producing, with Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn co-producing for Hero Squared and Anita Juka for 4 Film.

Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, and Emily Thomas will serve as executive producers for NEON, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios, and Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie for Celluloid Dreams. Hengameh Panahi of Celluloid Dreams brokered the deal between NEON and the producers.

Skarsgård was most recently seen in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” and he’s next meant to star in Robert Eggers’ “The Norhman” opposite Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe, which he’s also executive producing. He’ll also join the upcoming season of “Succession.”

Skarsgård is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.