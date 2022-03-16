Alexandra Daddario Lands Lead in ‘Mayfair Witches’ at AMC

Alexandra Daddario has landed the lead in AMC’s upcoming series “Mayfair Witches,” which is based on the gothic supernatural trilogy “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” by author Anne Rice,” TheWrap has confirmed.

She’ll play Rowan, a brilliant doctor who comes from a long line of powerful witches. Daddario’s recent TV roles include the first season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Paramount+ series “Why Women Kill” and Season 3 of Starz’s “The Girlfriend Experience,” based on the Steven Soderbergh 2009 film of the same name.

Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford serve as writers and executive producers on the series, with Spalding also serving as showrunner and producer.

The eight-episode first season is set to debut on AMC+ and AMC later this year.

Last year, the network acquired the rights to 18 Rice novels, including “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” book series. The TV adaptations are being overseen by Mark Johnson, as part of his overall deal with AMC Studios, and Rice’s son Christopher. Anne, who passed away in December, was also an executive producer on the adaptations.

AMC is currently in production on another adaptation from the prolific late author, “Interview with the Vampire,” which will star Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis.

