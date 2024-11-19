Alexandra Weinberger Joins Amazon MGM Studios as Head of Ongoing Young Adult, Comedy Series

Amazon MGM Studios has named Alexandra Weinberger as its new head of ongoing young adult and comedy series.

Weinberger, who previously worked at Disney for 21 years in a variety of leadership roles, will oversee Prime Video’s slate of YA and comedy titles, such as “Cruel Intentions,” “We Were Liars,” “Motorheads,” “Off Campus,” “Every Year,” “After,” “Overcompensating” and more — taking on many of these shows as they enter their second seasons.

She will report to Amazon’s head of co-prod television and ongoing series Laura Lancaster.

At Disney’s ABC Studios, Weinberger was a senior executive for current programming, where she exclusively oversaw Shonda Rhimes/Shondaland-created series “Private Practice,” “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” as well as Greg Berlanti Productions series like “Brothers and Sisters,” “Dirty Sexy Money” and “Eli Stone.”

Prior to that, she led comedy series development and current for Touchstone Television, overseeing series such as “Scrubs” and “My Wife & Kids.” She began her scripted career as ABC Entertainment’s manager of current series, where she had day-to-day oversight of “Spin City,” “Dharma and Greg,” “Home Improvement” and “The Drew Carey Show.”

In addition to her tenure at Disney, Weinberger most recently served as a producer and creative consultant on the Dear Media female empowerment podcast “Coming in Hot.”