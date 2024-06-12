“The Rookie” and “The Recruit” creator Alexi Hawley is set to develop and produce a new series surrounding U.S. hostage recovery efforts with Lionsgate Television, the studio announced Wednesday.

The new series, titled “The Envoy,” is inspired by Adam Ciralsky’s Vanity Fair article “Take No Prisoners,” which has since been optioned by Lionsgate. Published in May, the piece chronicles the work of the U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs Roger D. Carstens and his team, who operate with the goal of releasing American hostages held worldwide.

Drawing from details of Ciralsky’s year spent with Carstens — including dozens of interviews with officials, negotiations and hostage recovery missions — “The Envoy” will follow one fictionalized hostage scenario per season.

“It’s an honor to create a show based on Adam’s riveting article, fictionalizing the high-stakes, exhaustive and emotional efforts to bring America’s hostages home,” Hawley said in a statement.

Hawley, who created both ABC drama “The Rookie” and Netflix hit “The Recruit” with Lionsgate Television, will serve as creator for “The Envoy” with his Perfectman Pictures producing the series alongside P3 Media. Ciralsky and Gene Klein (“Suits”) will executive produce the scripted series through P3.

“Gene and I are thrilled to be reunited with Alexi and our talented partners at Lionsgate,” Ciralsky said. “Having collaborated on two amazing seasons of ‘The Recruit,’ we know Alexi to be a singular voice and the perfect person to bring this show to life.”

Ciralsky and Klein’s P3 Media will also soon launch the documentary “Take No Prisoners,” which focuses on Washington’s efforts to free Americans held hostage abroad.

“In just the past few days, we’ve seen this piece resonate with Vanity Fair readers globally,” said Scott Herbst, Lionsgate Television EVP and head of scripted development. “We’ve assembled a top-tier creative team to bring audiences a series inspired by the team that has impacted the lives of numerous hostages.”