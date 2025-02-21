‘The Apprentice’ Director Ali Abbasi Dropped by CAA and Management 360 After Being Accused of Groping A-Lister

Ali Abbasi has been dropped by his representation at CAA and Management 360 following groping allegations last month, TheWrap has learned.

The director of Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated film “The Apprentice” lost his U.S. representation Friday after allegations surfaced of him groping an unnamed actor during a Golden Globes after party. The alleged incident happened at the Chateau Marmont between Abbasi and an A-list actor also repped by the talent agency.

According to initial reports, CAA advised Abbasi not to reach out to the unnamed actor in the aftermath of the party; continued fallout led to the director being dropped by his agency representation and management team back on Jan. 27.

Abbasi’s award-winning film “The Apprentice” follows Donald Trump’s rise to power in 1970s and ’80s New York City when the young mogul hoped to strike out on his own and converted the Commodore Hotel, purchasing it with Hyatt and renovating it into the Hyatt Grand Central New York. The story is framed around the future president’s mentorship under lawyer Roy Cohn.

The film has been an awards hit for its leading actors. Sebastian Stan portrayed Trump and earned himself both a Best Actor Oscar nomination and a Best Actor in a Drama Golden Globe nomination. Jeremy Strong played Cohn and similarly earned a Best Supporting Actor nod at the Oscars and a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Golden Globe nomination.

