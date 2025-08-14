Alicia Silverstone Says ‘Batman and Robin’ Failure ‘Gave Me Something Else to Think About’ Other Than Acting

Alicia Silverstone looks back on “Batman and Robin” flopping and only thinks about how it helped her shift focus onto activism.

In a conversation published Thursday with Entertainment Weekly, Silverstone reflected on her career and how the Caped Crusader sequel was one of her first big losses in the ’90s. Luckily, she said that the sting of playing Batgirl in the film – which earned her a Razzie Award – was lessened because she had other things to occupy her time.

“When it came out, I don’t think people liked it very much,” Silverstone said of the movie. “But later on, people told me it’s their favorite movie. It’s very camp.”

She continued: “We’re all humans, so obviously there are things that can hurt your feelings here and there, but I really just got into activism and my desire to make the world a better place. I think that gave me something else to think about. I guess if [acting] was all I had, then perhaps I might be a bit more devastated.”

Many consider the downfall of “Batman and Robin” as a turning point in Silverstone’s career who had been the poster girl of the decade.

In the years following, Silverstone sunk her time into animal rights and environmental activism. She also authored two books – 2009’s “The Kind Diet” and 2014’s “The Kind Mama.”

The actress, most-known for her role as Cher Horowitz in “Clueless,” is returning to the role for a Peacock TV series sequel. She is also attached to executive produce the follow-up, along with Amy Heckerling, who directed and wrote the 1995 comedy, along with producer Robert Lawrence.

Writers and executive producers on the series are Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage through their Fake Empire banner. They previously teamed up on “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl.”