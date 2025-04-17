Alicia Silverstone to Return as Cher for ‘Clueless’ Series at Peacock

Alicia Silverstone will reprise her iconic “Clueless” role of Cher Horowitz for a TV series based on the classic 1990s film, TheWrap has learned. She is also attached to executive produce the follow-up, along with Amy Heckerling, who directed and wrote the 1995 comedy, and producer Robert Lawrence.

It’s being developed by CBS Studios in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Peacock.

Writers and executive producers on the series are Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage through their Fake Empire banner. They previously teamed on “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl.”

Jordan Weiss, who created the Kat Dennings Hulu series “Dollface” and scripted upcoming Disney sequel “Freakier Friday,” will also serve as writer and EP. She was also a writer on the Max animated series “Harley Quinn” and directed and co-wrote 2024’s holiday romcom “Sweethearts,” which starred Kiernan Shipka.

A short-lived 1990s TV series based on “Clueless,” which did not include Silverstone, ran for three seasons, first on ABC and then on UPN. Rachel Blanchard of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” portrayed the fashionista matchmaker on that show, which saw the return of several film cast members, including Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan and Wallace Shawn.

In 2023, Silverstone donned Cher’s trademark short-skirted yellow ensemble for a Rakuten Super Bowl ad that recreated her famous debate scene from the film.

The actress’ most recent roles include a 2022 appearance in “American Horror Stories” and the films “Senior Year,” “The Lodge,” “Reptile” and “Y2k.” Her other film roles include “Blast From the Past” with Brendan Fraser and 1997’s “Batman and Robin.”