Alicia Vikander to Star in ‘Dial M for Murder’ Anthology Series

A “Dial M for Murder” anthology series from Alicia Vikander and Terence Winter is in development at MGM/UA Television, TheWrap has learned.

Winter will executive produce the series, based on the 1952 Frederick Knott play and subsequent Alfred Hitchcock film adaptation. The series is said to retell the crime drama from a female perspective, with Vikander eyed to star.

“Vinyl” alum Michael Mitnick is writer and creator on the series, with Winter overseeing.

Charles Collier of Vikander’s Vikarious Film banner will also executive produce alongside Andrew Mittman of 1.21 and Lloyd Braun.

Knott previously adapted his own play for Hitchcock’s 1954 film adaptation, which starred Ray Milland, Grace Kelly, Robert Cummings, Anthony Dawson, and John Williams. NBC previously aired a feature adaptation starring the original Broadway cast in 1958, and ABC produced its own version in 1968. No network is attached to the new anthology.

Should Vikander star in the series herself, it would mark her first major foray into television after starring in films including “Tomb Raider” and “The Danish Girl.”