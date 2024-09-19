‘Alien Country’ Invasion Comedy Gets October Release From Scatena & Rosner Films | Exclusive

“Alien Country,” a new extraterrestrial invasion comedy from director and co-writer Boston McConnaughey and co-writer Renny Grames, has been acquired by Scatena & Rosner Films and set an October release, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The project will have a theatrical rollout with screenings in cities including Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, followed closely by an on-demand and digital release.

“After meeting Boston and Renny and getting a first glimpse of ‘Alien Country,’ I was absolutely blown away,” S&R Films director Gato Scatena said. “The footage was captivating, and I immediately knew this was a film with the potential to connect with a broad audience. Boston and Renny’s vision and creativity have brought something truly special to life, and we’re excited to help bring it to the world.”

“Working with Scatena & Rosner Films has been a breath of fresh air,” McConnaughey added. “As independent producers, we found a distribution partner who not only valued the art and story but was willing to do the real work it takes to reach an audience in our constantly changing film landscape.”

The film follows Jimmy Walker, a local demolition derby driver who, along with his pregnant girlfriend, accidentally open a mysterious portal — setting loose a horde of bio-engineered alien creatures in their small town. “Now, in a race against time, these soon-to-be parents must quickly learn to work together and stop the monster invasion — or their town, their planet and their relationship will face sudden annihilation,” according to the official synopsis.

The action-comedy’s ensemble cast includes “Yellowstone” alum K.C. Clyde and Dalton Baker, along with “American Ninja Warrior” child star and influencer Payton Myler. Rounding it out are Renny Grames, Rachele Brooke Smith, Austin Archer, Charan Prabhakar, Corbin Alred, Jason Wade, Charla Bocchichio, Trey Warner, Sila Agavale, Joseph Reidhead, Barta Heiner and Dominique Noelle.

“‘Alien Country’ may be a balls-to-the-wall, sci-fi action comedy with monster aliens, but at its core, it’s a deeply personal story for me,” Grames said. “I wanted to explore the tough choices I — and many women — face when balancing career and parenthood. Making this movie — as a creative duo with my husband — has been the wildest ride, and the film itself is the embodiment of my dreams — and yes, I’m a mom now too.”

“Alien Country” held its world premiere at the Rhode Island International Film Festival, where it won the grand prize for Best Comedy. It’s produced by Grames, McConnaughey, Prabhakar and Danny Simeone with production companies Story Mode and One88 Media. Gordon Angelo Morton executive produced. Michael Lee Bishop composed the music and Wes Johnson served as cinematographer.

“No one in our industry, let alone indie filmmakers, really get to play it safe,” McConnaughey said. “So, why not unleash an original, kick-ass story that’ll make you strap in, fight aliens and maybe even find true love along the way? I can promise you, you’re going to laugh, and maybe even have a spectacular ride.”