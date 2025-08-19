‘Alien: Earth’ Premiere Episodes Score 9.2 Million Views Globally in 6 Days

“Alien: Earth” is off to a strong start in viewership. Noah Hawley’s TV spinoff of the Ridley Scott film franchise scored 9.2 million views globally in the first six days since its premiere, according to internal data provided by Disney.

The series, starring Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant, premiered Aug. 12 with its first two episodes. The third installment premieres Tuesday night on FX, Hulu and Disney+ internationally. Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

The two-episode premiere introduced viewers to Wendy (Chandler) and the band of hybrid tactical soldiers representing humanity’s next evolution in the year 2120. The team — made up of humanoid robots with a human consciousness — embarks on a rescue mission after a space ship crashes on Earth, carrying dangerous extraterrestrial forms that pose a threat to humankind. The issue sets the stage for a battle between humans, synthetic beings and cyborgs. Not to mention the many monsters awaiting discovery on the crashed ship.

Along with Chandler and Olyphant, “Alien:Earth” stars Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

The show is created for television and executive produced by Hawley. Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales and Clayton Krueger also serve as executive producers. It’s produced by FX Productions.

“Alien: Earth” airs new episodes Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streams on Hulu.