‘Alien: Earth’ Original Score to Get Vinyl Release From Mutant | Exclusive

The otherworldly score for “Alien: Earth” is headed to vinyl.

While the first season of the FX series just wrapped up, Mutant, in conjunction with FX and Hollywood Records, will release Jeff Russo’s score to Noah Hawley’s series on vinyl.

The score, which continues Russo’s decades-long collaboration with Hawley (that also includes television series “Fargo” and “Legion,” along with feature “Lucy in the Sky”), was one of the highlights of the new series, which takes place shortly before Ridley Scott’s original 1979 classic “Alien.”

Scores for the various “Alien” films, from Jerry Goldsmith’s twinkling terror of the original film to James Horner’s pulse-pounding music for James Cameron’s 1986 sequel “Aliens” to the eeriness of Elliot Goldenthal’s score to David Fincher’s bleak “Alien 3” and beyond.

Mutant notes that Russo creates a score “equal parts haunting and hypnotic” as “the soundtrack pays polite homage to the maestro Jerry Goldsmith while existing wholly on its own.”

This debut physical release of the Original Soundtrack features original artwork by Luke Preece. The album is housed in an acrylic O-card and gatefold jacket and is pressed on 2x 140gm Vinyl.

The “Alien: Earth” original series soundtrack is available for pre-order right now at Mutant’s official site. You can read details on the release, below.

Mutant

“Alien: Earth” Original Series Soundtrack

Music by Jeff Russo

Pressed on 2x 140gm Color Vinyl

Original artwork by Luke Preece

$45

Disc One

Side A

1. Zaveri 3:39

2. Weyland-Yutani 6:21

3. Wendy 5:05

4. Tipping Point 5:47

Side B

1. Alien – Earth 2:38

2. Alien – Earth Pt. 2 4:57

3. Siblings 2:57

4. Crew Status 2:59

5. Evolution 1:10

6. Hermit Enters 1:23

7. To be an Animal 4:02

8. Crew Dead Pt. 2 0:44

Disc Two

Side A

1. Procession 5:06

2. Xenomorph 3:27

3. Move Your Ass 5:22

4. The Orchid 3:56

5. Lost Boys 2:14

6. Gear UP 1:35

Side B

1. Voices 1:45

2. Opening 0:46

3. Wendy’s Transition 4:38

4. The Apartments 4:33

5. Big Ass Bug 1:48

6. All Aboard 2:06

7. Xeno (Quintet) 3:21