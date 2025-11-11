‘Alien: Earth’ Lands Season 2 Renewal as Noah Hawley Sets New Overall Deal at FX, Disney

“Alien: Earth” has been greenlit for a second season as Noah Hawley sets a new overall deal at FX and Disney.

Hawley, the creative force behind FX’s “Alien: Earth” and “Fargo,” has extended his long-running partnership with Disney and the cable network, which will kick off with the second installment of the sci-fi drama series, FX chairman John Landgraf announced Tuesday.

News of the renewal comes three months after “Alien: Earth” debuted in mid-August, and aired weekly through late September. Season 2 will notably move its production from Thailand to London, where the series will begin shooting next year.

“It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future,” Landgraf said in a statement. “Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories— and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of ‘Alien: Earth,’ as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development.”

“I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television,” Hawley said. “FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with ‘Fargo,’ they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of ‘Alien: Earth’ alongside our partners, cast and crew as we begin the next chapter.”

Hawley serves as the creator, writer and showrunner of “Alien: Earth,” which was inspired by Ridley Scott’s “Alien.”

“I learned first-hand that Noah was a unique talent while we worked on ‘Fargo’ at FX,” president of Disney television studios and global original TV strategy Eric Schrier said. “He has gone on to make many of the best shows in television, and I couldn’t be more excited that Noah will continue his FX partnership and broaden it across Disney Entertainment Television.”

The cast of “Alien: Earth” Season 1 included Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Hawley is represented by William Morris Endeavor, Untitled Entertainment, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.