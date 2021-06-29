Alison Greenspan, ‘For Life’ and ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Producer, Dies at 48

Alison Greenspan, a film and TV producer for ABC’s “For Life” and the film “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” has died after a battle with cancer. She was 48.

Her death was confirmed by her husband, Jason Michaels, who added she was surrounded by her family when she passed away last Sunday, June 27.

Most recently, Greenspan was a partner at Doug Robinson’s Sony Pictures Television-based Doug Robinson Productions. While there, she developed and executive produced ABC’s “For Life.”

Prior to DRP, Greenspan produced films including “If I Stay,” “Ramona and Beezus”, “Monte Carlo” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” Early in her career, she was an executive at Denise Di Novi’s production company.

“Our hearts go out to Jason, Stevie and her entire family and friends. Alison was an amazing human with a magnetic personality and she will be truly missed by her entire Sony family,” Sony Pictures Television said in a statement.

“Alison was a tenacious Producer, who loved nurturing and protecting the artists she worked with. The only thing she loved more than her work was her family, her husband Jason and her beautiful son Stevie. I consider myself lucky to have had her as my friend and partner…she will be missed by all of us who were fortunate enough to have known her,” said Robinson.

“Alison was simply the best, at everything. A brilliant, tenacious producer. A fiercely loyal and generous friend . The most tender, loving wife and mother. I was blessed to work with her by my side for so many years; she is loved by so many and will be remembered as a shining light in this business,” Di Novi said.

Services will be held on Friday, July 2 at 12:30PM at Mount Sinai Simi Valley.