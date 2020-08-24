Alison Sweeney to Return to ‘Days of Our Lives’

Alison Sweeney will return once again to the NBC daytime soap “Days of Our Lives” when it returns to production next month, the show’s producers announced Monday.

She will reprise her role as fan-favorite troublemaker Sami Brady for what’s being described as an “emotional storyline” and her longest return to the show since exiting as a full-time cast member in 2014.

Per Corday Productions, the arc will “center around family and [Sami’s] recently SORASed daughter Allie Horton, played by Lindsay Arnold.” It will air on the show later this year and into 2021.

“It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas,” executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement. “Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history, and we are elated that she’s coming home again.”

Sweeney has returned to “Days of Our Lives” multiple times since exiting the show, most recently returning for an arc taped before the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming. Given the long lead time built into the “Days” production schedule, Sweeney still has new episodes airing through the end of next month.

“Days of Our Lives” is set to return to production on Sept. 1. The NBC soap was picked for a 56th season back in January after the show’s entire cast was released from their contracts as part of negotiations between the network and producers. A number of major players have since announced their exit from “Days,” including Greg Vaughan, Kristian Alfonso and Victoria Konefal.