Go Pro Today

Alison Sweeney to Return to ‘Days of Our Lives’

Actress to reprise her role as Sami Brady starting later this year and into 2021

| August 24, 2020 @ 2:24 PM
Alison Sweeney

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Alison Sweeney will return once again to the NBC daytime soap “Days of Our Lives” when it returns to production next month, the show’s producers announced Monday.

She will reprise her role as fan-favorite troublemaker Sami Brady for what’s being described as an “emotional storyline” and her longest return to the show since exiting as a full-time cast member in 2014.

Per Corday Productions, the arc will “center around family and [Sami’s] recently SORASed daughter Allie Horton, played by Lindsay Arnold.” It will air on the show later this year and into 2021.

Also Read: 'The Young and the Restless' Sets Return Date With Episodes Filmed During Pandemic

“It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas,” executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement. “Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history, and we are elated that she’s coming home again.”

Sweeney has returned to “Days of Our Lives” multiple times since exiting the show, most recently returning for an arc taped before the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming. Given the long lead time built into the “Days” production schedule, Sweeney still has new episodes airing through the end of next month.

“Days of Our Lives” is set to return to production on Sept. 1. The NBC soap was picked for a 56th season back in January after the show’s entire cast was released from their contracts as part of negotiations between the network and producers. A number of major players have since announced their exit from “Days,” including Greg Vaughan, Kristian Alfonso and Victoria Konefal.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content