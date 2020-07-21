CNN’s Alisyn Camerota reacted Tuesday to the latest lawsuit filed against her former employer, Fox News, accusing one host of rape and others of sexual assault, calling the network “rotten to the core.”

Speaking to senior media correspondent Brian Stelter, the “New Day” anchor asked if she could amend a statement she made four years ago, during a different conversation on accused sexual misconduct at the company.

“I remember four years ago, back in 2016, when you interviewed me about things that went on with Roger Ailes and you asked me then, ‘God, is Fox just rotten to the core?’ and I said something like, ‘No, it’s not rotten to the core. There are good people there just trying to do their jobs.’ I’d like to amend my answer now if I may,” she said.

Camerota went on, “Because given everything that has come out since then, I guess it is rotten to the core. I guess that even though there are really good people there who are trying to do their jobs, it’s not enough because unless you get rid of — and stamp out — the predators, of course, the culture is still going to be rotten.”

Camerota spoke out after primetime host Bill O’Reilly was ousted from the network after being accused of sexual misconduct. She has stated she was sexually harassed by the later Fox News founder, Roger Ailes.

Fox News and some of its top on-camera stars face new accusations of misconduct in a lawsuit filed Monday by two women. One woman accused Ed Henry, a host who was fired by Fox News earlier this month, of sexual assault as well as harassment — while a second woman who frequently appeared as an on-air contributor accused Henry, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz and others of sexual harassment by dangling the prospect of a full-time job in exchange for suggested sexual favors.

The suit — filed on behalf of Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu in U.S. District Court — also said that Fox News executives were aware of sexual misconduct accusations against Ed Henry in 2017, three years before firing him, and that the network tried to “take credit” for doing the right thing with its July 1 announcement of his termination.

Watch Camerota’s segment below:

“Yes, I can still be shocked by these things,” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota says about details of a new lawsuit accusing former Fox News host Ed Henry of rape. “I’m sad that four years after Roger Ailes… the young women there feel like they’re still having to operate in this culture” pic.twitter.com/8v2lWPYrsl — New Day (@NewDay) July 21, 2020