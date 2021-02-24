CNN’s Alisyn Camerota wondered on Wednesday whether Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has fallen into “a conspiracy wormhole” by repeating false claims about the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

“I ask this in all seriousness, what’s going on with Ron Johnson?” the “New Day” anchor asked. “Has he fallen into some sort of conspiracy wormhole?”

On Tuesday, Johnson spoke at a Senate hearing about the security failures that impacted the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Citing a widely debunked story, he suggested it was not supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol but instead blamed “fake Trump protesters” and “agent provocateurs” — and then insisted the event was a “jovial” one.

“‘Jovial?'” asked Camerota. “‘Friendly?’ Those are the word that he thinks best describe the mob?”

From MSNBC to the halls of Congress, others were quick to criticize Johnson, too — even members of his own party.

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, on Wednesday told CBS News that Johnson’s remarks “are entirely counter to what I know to be true” and added, “I don’t think that’s helpful.

And U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) said on Twitter: “It’s disgraceful for a sitting Senator to spread disinformation so blatantly. It’s a disservice to the people he serves to continue lying to them like this. It’s dangerous and it must stop.”

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday, a chyron unequivocally announced that Johnson promoted a conspiracy theory. A similar chyron appeared on CNN as Camerota questioned Johnson’s reasoning.

Watch below, via CNN.