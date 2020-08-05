All 8 Harry Potter Films Will Land on Peacock in October
The movies are leaving HBO Max on August 25
Brian Welk | August 5, 2020 @ 9:32 AM
Last Updated: August 5, 2020 @ 9:45 AM
Warner Bros.
All eight of the Harry Potter movies will be available on Peacock for six months starting this October and into 2021, joining NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform after they leave HBO Max later this month.
“The Harry Potterfranchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” Frances Manfredi, president, content acquisition and strategy at Peacock, said in a statement. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”
HBO Max launched with the addition of the Harry Potter franchise, but you may be wondering why Warner Bros-produced movies are making the jump to a different streaming service so quickly after they first appeared.
That’s because in 2016, NBCUniversal acquired the exclusive on-air and digital rights to the Warner Bros-produced “Harry Potter” films — and the then-yet-to-be-released “Fantastic Beasts” movies — as part of a landmark deal that was supposed to run from the summer of 2018 through 2025, and also included franchise rights for use in theme parks.
Peacock launched on July 15 and features an ad-supported, free model for watching movies and shows and are progressively adding other films. And in the next six months, the Harry Potter movies are will also be joined by films like “E.T.” the Bourne franchise, “Shrek,” “The Blues Brothers,” some of the “Fast & Furious” movies, “Dawn of the Dead,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Trolls World Tour” and many more. Even “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight,” two other Warner Bros-produced movies that are currently on HBO Max, will also soon land on Peacock.
The eight Harry Potter movies, dating back to 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and continuing up through “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” in 2011, are one of the most successful franchises at the box office of all time, bringing in $2.3 billion worldwide.
