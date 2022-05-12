‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed for Season 2 at The CW

The CW has ordered a second season of the drama “All American: Homecoming” for the 2022-23 broadcast season, the network announced on Thursday.

The series, from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, is set at fictional HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Bringston University and follows tennis star Simone (Maya), who moved from Beverly Hills to Atlanta, Georgia in the first season, as well as Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago.

The series costars Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Netta Walker, and Mitchell Edwards

“All American: Homecoming” is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers.

The “All American”spinoff, which stars Geffri Maya, has become one of The CW’s most-streamed shows on the CW app, according to the network.