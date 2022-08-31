Rivalries are heating up on and off the court at Bringston University in a new teaser from Season 2 of “All American: Homecoming,” which TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The clip shows tensions are clearly rising between tennis stars Simone (Geffri Hightower) and Thea (Camille Hyde). Also making an appearance in the sneak peek are Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), from sister show “All American,” as they make a surprise trip to the Atlanta-based HBCU.

According to the minute-long promo, Thea and Simone aren’t the only ones dealing with drama; Jordan, fresh off his breakup with Simone, has some beef with baseball MVP Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), who had a notable will-they-won’t-they history with Simone in Season 1 and is currently dating Thea. In the clip, Jordan can be seen punching Damon in the Bringston locker rooms.

The teaser trailer also promises plenty of drama in the academic and sports worlds, as Simone tries to solidify her standing on the tennis team and get on the right foot with her demanding coach. For his part, Damon must make a decision between remaining on the fledgling Bringston team and transferring elsewhere, likely under the tutelage of dubious Coach Shaw (John Marshall Jones), who was previously ousted from the university for a cheating scandal involving the team.

According to showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Season 2 of the “All American” spinoff will pick up roughly six weeks after the events of Season 1, allowing the show’s timeline to sync up with the original series, which creates room for crossovers as the crew vacations in Atlanta and Los Angeles over winter break.

“The excitement feels so brand new as if we’re starting each show from the beginning,” Caroll recently told TheWrap. “It’s going to be unexpected on both shows, the journeys that these characters end up on and the way they get there.”

Season 2 of “All American: Homecoming” premieres Oct. 10 on The CW, with free next-day streaming on the network’s app.