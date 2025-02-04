‘All American’ Season 7 Episode Release Schedule

“All American” Season 7 has officially arrived and it’s to hitting the field with even more edge-of-your-seat drama.

This time around, the show’s former lead Daniel Ezra is off to the sidelines as Nathaniel McIntyre, who plays Kingston “KJ” Jeremy, hits the green as series’ new star.

Here’s a description of the seventh season: “‘All American’ Season 7 is taking it back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of LA teens, a new Beverly Coach and our OG vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

“All American” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Greg Berlanti, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Jameal Turner, Sarah Schechter and David Strauss are executive producers.

Heres everything you need to know about when it comes out and when new episodes air.

When does “All American” Season 7 premiere?

A sneak peek of “All American” Season 7 premiered on The CW on Wednesday, Jan. 29, but the actual episode premiere takes place on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. EST.

When do new episodes of “All American” Season 7 air?

New episodes of “All American” Season 7 will drop on The CW every Monday at 8 p.m. EST. There will reportedly be 13 episodes in the season.

Will “All American” Season 7 be streaming?

Yes, Season 7 of “All American” will be streaming on The CW app the day after the broadcast airing on the The CW.

Here’s the episode release schedule for “All American” Season 7:

Season 7, Episode 1 — Monday, Feb. 3

Season 7, Episode 2 — Monday, Feb. 10

Season 7, Episode 3 — Monday, Feb. 17

Season 7, Episode 4 — Monday, Feb. 24

Season 7, Episode 5 — Monday, March 3

Season 7, Episode 6 — Monday, March 10

Season 7, Episode 7 — Monday, March 17

Season 7, Episode 8 — Monday, March 24

Season 7, Episode 9 — Monday, March 31

Season 7, Episode 10 — Monday, April 7

Season 7, Episode 11 — Monday, April 14

Season 7, Episode 12 — Monday, April 21

Season 7, Episode 13 — Monday, April 28 (Season finale)

