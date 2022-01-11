‘All Rise’ Season 3 to Premiere on OWN This Spring

“All Rise” returns for its third season — its first on OWN — in a couple of months.

Simone Missick, who plays judge Lola Carmichael in the series, whose first two seasons aired on CBS, made an appearance on Instagram sharing the news Tuesday night, and she also revealed production on the show is imminent.

“We are so extremely grateful and excited to be going back to filming, which will be happening in the next few days for Season 3, which will premiere right here on OWN, starting in the spring,” Missick said in a video post on the OWN Instagram account.

She also offered an update on the theme for the upcoming season — “new beginnings,” which she called “appropriate” since the show is now on a new network.

OWN picked up “All Rise” after it was canceled following two seasons on CBS. OWN began running those first two seasons on its Tuesday night’s lineup.

The majority of the main cast of “All Rise” is set to return for Season 3. Marg Helgenberger was committed to another pilot when the show was canceled, so she will be unable to return as a series regular, an individual with knowledge of the project previously told TheWrap.

“’All Rise’ has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement when news broke the show had been picked up by the network. “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

Along with Missick, the cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.