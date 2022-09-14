This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”

There are also eerie episodes of “WandaVision,” “Glee,” “Even Stevens,” “grown-ish,” “Kim Possible,” “Cars on the Road” and Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” to watch for shorter scary experiences. Brand new Halloween releases on Disney+ will include the frightfully anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2” and Marvel Studios’ special “Werewolf by Night.” Special sing-along editions of beloved films include “The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” and “Into the Woods Sing-Along.” Frightful favorite films and tv shows available for viewing now include “Zombies 3,” LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” “The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror I-XXXII,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Parallels,” “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” and “Gargoyles.”

Hallowstream fans in Los Angeles can check out some of the collection’s most wicked offerings on the big screen at one of LA’s oldest cemeteries – the legendary Hollywood Forever Cemetery – with fan-favorite screenings on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8. Bites and treats will be available for purchase from Smorgasburg. Additional details to come.

Here’s the full list of Disney+’s end of September October programming plans so far:

September 21

“Super/Natural” Original Series Premiere

September 30

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Under Wraps 2”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas (Sing-Along Version)”

October 7

“Werewolf by Night”

October 14

“Into the Woods Sing-Along Version”

October 31

“Dancing with the Stars: ‘Halloween Night’”

Halloween Episode Guide

Cars on the Road: “Lights Out” (S1 E2)

Marve Studios’ What If…?: “What If…Zombies?”

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular” (S1 E6)

Grown-ish: “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” (S3 E8)

Glee: “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” (S2 E5)

Kim Possible: “October 31st” (S1 E14)