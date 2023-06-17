Netflix unveiled a behind-the-scenes featurette video for “All the Light We Cannot See,” a four-part series arriving in November.

Young Werner (Louis Hoffman) is a German soldier searching for radio signals in Nazi-occupied France when he hears the voice of Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) broadcasting on her uncle’s radio.

A montage of scenes featuring Marie-Laure hugging her father (Mark Ruffalo), looking down a stairwell and more set to “Clare de Lune” unfold, offering our first look at footage from the adaptation.

“Darkness lasts not even for one second,” the two main characters say, “when you turn on the light.”

“Stranger Things” and “Shadow and Bone” executive producer and filmmaker Shawn Levy directed all four episodes of the limited series, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr. The series was written by Stephen Knight.

The show follows the life of Marie-Laure (portrayed in a younger version by Nell Sutton), a blind French girl whose father Daniel LeBlanc uproots their life to keep a legendary gemstone called the Sea of Flames out of Nazi hands. The diamond is said to have a curse on it where the possessor can live forever, but bad things will happen around them.

Werner’s story starts when he is plucked from an orphanage to join an institute and train under the Nazis. The series also stars Hugh Laurie, Lars Eidinger and Marion Bailey.

The official logline is as follows: “Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.”

“All the Light We Cannot See” will premiere Nov. 2 on Netflix.