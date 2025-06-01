“Bono: Stories of Surrender,” which documents iconic Irish singer-songwriter Bono’s rise to fame, as well as his personal life off the stage, also features a bangin’ list of artist’s most popular songs. And TheWrap is here with the full list for your listening pleasure.

“Stories of Surrender,” which is directed by Andrew Dominkmade its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it received an impressive 7-minute-long standing ovation.

Here’s Apple TV+’s description of the documentary series: ““Bono: Stories of Surrender” is a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, “Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…” As he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.”

The documentary dropped on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 30. Here are all the songs in “Bono: Stories of Surrender”: