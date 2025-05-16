Here Are All the Songs in ‘Overcompensating’

Gearing up for a second Brat summer? “Overcompensating”s soundtrack might give you the fix you need.

The college comedy series from Benito Skinner premiered on Prime Video Thursday, featuring a soundtrack curated by Charli XCX. The pop star served as the executive music producer for the series and even makes a cameo as herself in one episode.

“Overcompensating” taps into 2010s nostalgic hits like “Ribs” by Lorde and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” as well as songs from Charli XCX herself, including “party 4 u,” “I Love It” and “Boom Clap.”

For a full list of all the needle drops in “Overcompensating,” keep reading.

Episode 1: Lucky

“George of the Jungle” Theme Song

“Lucky” by Britney Spears

“I Love It” by Icona Pop and Charli XCX

“Team” by Lorde

“Vroom Vroom” by Charli XCX

Episode 2: Who’s That Girl?

“Who’s That Girl?” by Eve

“Pop the Glock” by Uffie

“Like A G6” by Far East Movement ft. The Cataracts, Dev

“Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

Episode 3: Black and Yellow

“Boys” by Charli XCX

“Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa

“Gucci Gucci” by Kreayshawn

“I’ve Seen Footage” by Death Grips

“Where’d You Go” by Fort Minor ft. Holly Brook, Jonah Matranga

“Love In Stereo” by Sky Ferreira

Episode 4: Boom Clap

“Boom Clap” by Charli XCX

“Girls Night Out” by Charli XCX

“Big Fish” by Vince Staples

“Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap (performed by the cast)

“I Love It” by Icona Pop, Charli XCX

“Boys” by Charli XCX

“Sucker” by Charli XCX

“party 4 u” by Charli XCX

Episode 5: Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites

“Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” by Skrillex

“No Angel” by Charli XCX

“Rockin’ Zombie” by The Crewnecks

“Face Like Thunder” by The Japanese House

“Unlock it (Lock It)” by Charli XCX ft. Kim Petras, Jay Park

“Own It” by DAAMM!! ft. Faith Vernon

“We Are Your Friends” by Justice Vs. Simian

“Nuclear Seasons” by Charli XCX

“Claws” by Charli XCX

Episode 6: The Edge of Glory

“Everything Is Embarrassing” by Sky Ferriera

“Official (Instrumental)” by Charli XCX

“The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

“Love Me” by The 1975

“Fuck the Pain Away” by PEACHES

“Sorry If I Hurt You” by Charli XCX

Episode 7: Welcome to the Black Parade

“All the Things” by Beverly

“Fuckboyz” by Dead Obies

“Happy Faces” by Babe Youth

“Let’s Talk” by Death In The Afternoon

“Floating Vibes” by Surfer Blood

“Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

“Sugar” by Maroon 5

Episode 8: Crown on the Ground