All the TV Premiere Dates and Finales Rescheduled Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

The spring TV calendar has been mightily disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that brought just about all film and TV production to a grinding halt last month. As stay at home orders have continued to delay filming beyond a few weeks, we’ve started to see the ripple effects reaching previously scheduled air dates as far as later this year and beyond.

Below is an updating list of the TV premieres and finales that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreaks. For a list of the movies that have been rescheduled click here, and for all the conventions, festivals and major events affected, click here.

“Archer” (FXX) Season 11 postponed until later this year. Originally scheduled to premiere May 6.

“The Bachelor Summer Games” (ABC) Spinoff delayed due to Tokyo Olympics postponement.

“Billions” (Showtime) will air its first seven episodes of Season 5 beginning May 3. Remainder of the season to air later this year.

“Black Monday” (Showtime) will go on hiatus starting April 12. Final four episodes of Season 2 will air later this year.

“The Chi” (Showtime) Season 3 premiere moved up to June 21. Originally scheduled July 5.

“Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (NBC) Seasons cut short, ending April 15.

“Empire” (Fox) Final season cut short. Series finale airs April 21.

“Fargo” (FX) Season 4 postponed indefinitely. Originally scheduled to premiere April 19.

“Genius: Aretha” (Nat Geo) Third installment of the anthology series postponed indefinitely. Originally scheduled to premiere May 11.

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC) Season 16 cut short, ending April 9.

“I Know This Much Is True” (HBO) Limited series premiere moved to May 10. Originally scheduled April 27.

“Killing Eve” (BBC America) Season 3 premiere moved up two weeks to April 12.

“Law & Order: SVU” (NBC) Season 21 cut short, ending April 23.

“Love Fraud” (Showtime) Docuseries premiere postponed until later in the year. Originally scheduled May 8.

“Outcry” (Showtime) Docuseries premiere postponed until later in the year. Originally scheduled April 3.

“Snowpiercer” (TNT) Series premiere moved up to May 17. Originally scheduled May 31.

“Supernatural” (The CW) Final season delayed. Showrunner Andrew Dabb assured fans the show will complete its remaining episodes: “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

“Superstore” (NBC) Season 5 cut short, ending April 23. Series star/executive producer America Ferrera to depart the comedy next season, but hinted that she may return to finish her character’s arc.

“The Third Day” (HBO) Limited series moved to Fall 2020. Originally scheduled to premiere May 11.

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access) Series premiere moved to April 7. Originally scheduled March 16.

“The Undoing” (HBO) Limited series delayed until Fall 2020. Originally scheduled to premiere in May.

“The Walking Dead” (AMC) Season 10 cut short, ending April 5. Final episode to air as a standalone special later in the year.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (AMC) premiere moved to Fall 2020. Originally scheduled April 12.